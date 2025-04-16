Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

