Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,889 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Huntsman worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 136,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $5,475,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 312,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $25.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

