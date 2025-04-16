Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

HURN opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,127.44. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $1,230,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,698.44. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,452 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

