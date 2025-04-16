IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.16. 2,435,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,034,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMG. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.06. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$127,786.50. Also, Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,918.88. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $370,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

