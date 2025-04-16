IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in IDEXX Laboratories stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

IDXX opened at $404.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $548.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

