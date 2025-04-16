Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.48. Immatics shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 24,103 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Immatics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $531.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immatics by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Immatics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Immatics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

