Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMUX. William Blair initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Immunic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
