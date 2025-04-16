Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Infinera Price Performance
INFN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Featured Stories
