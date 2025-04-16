Infosys (INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $420.69 billion for the quarter. Infosys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Infosys Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
