Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $36.04. 505,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,271,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INOD shares. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $12,672,438.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $799,654.80. This trade represents a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Innodata by 1,718.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892,663 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $16,713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Innodata by 2,038.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 293,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $11,283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

