InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in March

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
InPost Stock Down 7.9 %
OTCMKTS INPOY traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 1,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. InPost has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $10.17.
About InPost
