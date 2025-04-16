InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in March

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

InPost Stock Down 7.9 %

OTCMKTS INPOY traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 1,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. InPost has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

