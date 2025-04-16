Insider Buying: FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Lingenbrink bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $36,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,586. The trade was a 107.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Lingenbrink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Matthew Lingenbrink acquired 2,800 shares of FitLife Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,076.00.

FitLife Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FTLF opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FitLife Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands ( NASDAQ:FTLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). FitLife Brands had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FitLife Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FitLife Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FitLife Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on FitLife Brands in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

Further Reading

