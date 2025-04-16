Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,502,441 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $13,597,091.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,834,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,806,360.85. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 16th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of GTX remained flat at $8.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,565. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Garrett Motion by 85.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $15,442,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 47,126 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

