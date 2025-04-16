Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 5,472 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total transaction of $7,366,953.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,010,072.40. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $22.97 on Tuesday, hitting $1,360.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,635. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,336.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,322.97.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in TransDigm Group by 93.7% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

