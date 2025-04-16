Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

