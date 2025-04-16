Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,658 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 88,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 83,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 505,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

