Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,854,000 after buying an additional 867,201 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,778,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,911,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 884,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,341,000 after purchasing an additional 142,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

