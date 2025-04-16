Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

