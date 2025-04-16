Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $525.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.59 and a 200-day moving average of $600.75. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.