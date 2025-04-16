Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $403.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

