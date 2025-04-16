Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 6,830 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $479,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,107.84. The trade was a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,444,312.50.

On Monday, March 3rd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,458,562.50.

On Tuesday, February 18th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,519,312.50.

On Thursday, February 6th, William Lewis sold 79,350 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $6,419,415.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,461,375.00.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after buying an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,773,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,647,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,748,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

