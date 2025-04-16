IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given New GBX 380 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 380 ($5.03) in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.82) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday.

LON IHP traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 303.50 ($4.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,301. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 263 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 414 ($5.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,844.36). Also, insider Alexander Scott bought 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,092.63 ($1,446.04). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,729,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

