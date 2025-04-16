Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Update

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

Integral Diagnostics stock remained flat at $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Integral Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

