Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 2,767.3% in March

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, an increase of 2,767.3% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMTE opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Integrated Media Technology has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

