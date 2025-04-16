Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $173.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

