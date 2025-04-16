Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $173.43, but opened at $159.40. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $157.06, with a volume of 1,545,453 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average of $181.16.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

