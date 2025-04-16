International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells $63,320.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,089.86. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,692. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 105.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price target on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

