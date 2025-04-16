Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 57817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Inventus Mining Trading Up 4.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.
About Inventus Mining
Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.
