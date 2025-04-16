Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, an increase of 1,272.6% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,045,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

