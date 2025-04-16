Invesco Ltd. Acquires 59,025 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Frontdoor worth $45,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

