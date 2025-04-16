Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $44,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $222.31 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.