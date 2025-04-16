Invesco Ltd. Purchases 192,802 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 226.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,802 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Masimo worth $45,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,836 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,823,000 after buying an additional 943,001 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,604,000 after buying an additional 878,587 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 8,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after acquiring an additional 343,797 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,716,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MASI opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

