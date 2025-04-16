Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,774 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.65% of ATS worth $49,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in ATS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ATS by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ATS by 125.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. ATS Co. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ATS Profile

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.