Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the March 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0454 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

