Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

