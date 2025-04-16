InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Down 82.5% in March

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSJV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Get InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.