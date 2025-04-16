IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $26.23. 8,573,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,706,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

IonQ Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,438. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,539,550.70. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

