Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

