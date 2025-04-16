Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Shares of IREN stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.92.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
