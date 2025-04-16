Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,320,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

