Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $353.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.