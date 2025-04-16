Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Invests $927,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,826 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,061,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $108,433,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,057,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,247 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

