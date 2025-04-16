Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. RTX makes up 2.6% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $123.71. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

