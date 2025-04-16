Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

