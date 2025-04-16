Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $116.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 450,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,919,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after buying an additional 677,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,066,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 469,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

