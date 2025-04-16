iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Reduced by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,676,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.