iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111,036 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

