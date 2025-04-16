iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

