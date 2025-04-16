iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up about 0.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

