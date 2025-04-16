iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Decreased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after buying an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,473,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

