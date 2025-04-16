iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $12.68. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 2,010,095 shares trading hands.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

